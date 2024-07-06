Dalton Knecht will be playing alongside LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers, but his favorite player is with another NBA team.

Dalton Knecht is living the dream ahead of his first season in the NBA. Not only did he get drafted by a storied franchise like the Los Angeles Lakers, but he’ll also get to team up with a legend such as LeBron James.

The University of Tennessee product, however, has recently admitted there’s another NBA star he also looks up to. Speaking to Spectrum SportsNet, the 23-year-old revealed his favorite player is Kevin Durant.

“I’ve always looked up to Kevin Durant just cause he’s my favorite player, so I try to implement his moves and stuff likes that,” Knecht said, via Lakers Nation. “I just try to learn. I watched a lot of JJ Redick at Tennessee with Coach Barnes so I just kind of pick moves off from other people.”

A dynamic shooter, Knecht’s style of play has similarities to that of Durant and the Phoenix Suns star can definitely serve as an inspiration ahead of his first season in the NBA. After all, we’re talking about a multiple 14x NBA All-Star and 2x NBA Finals MVP, who also won two championships and an MVP award.

Kevin Durant (right) and LeBron James.

He won’t have KD around to learn from him closely, but Knecht will still get to work with a legend of LeBron’s size. At 39, The King still has a lot left in the tank, so the Lakers rookie can benefit from his presence to settle in the NBA.

Lakers GM has high expectations on rookie Dalton Knecht

Knecht was expected to be selected with a higher pick, so the Lakers were glad to have the Tennessee star available with the 17th pick. In fact, general manager Rob Pelinka is very optimistic on what the rookie can bring to the team.

“We think he’s a player who can play on next year’s team and make a real impact,” said Pelinka, via Mike Trudell of Lakers.com. “He has a lot of upside left in his game. Of course his journey, he started out in junior college and made it all the way to Tennessee; at every step he’s improved, and we’ll expect that improvement at the next level as well.”