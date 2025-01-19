One of the most unexpected and heartbreaking losses in NBA history was the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers legend, who inspired countless young players with his relentless work ethic and unique vision for the game, cemented his legacy as one of the most successful players in basketball history. Before his untimely death, Bryant shared his thoughts on the greatest NBA players of all time in an interview and surprisingly, LeBron James did not make the list.

While LeBron had already established himself as one of the league’s elite players, first with the Cleveland Cavaliers and later with the Lakers, he was absent from Bryant’s selection. Instead, Bryant’s list included some of the most iconic figures in NBA history, including one player who had also passed away in recent years.

During the interview with ABC News back in 2015, Bryant explained his choices without hesitation: “I would never put myself in the starting five ever. I’ll put the people that I actually learned the most from: Jordan, Magic, Bird, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Jerry West.“

Bryant’s selections sparked curiosity, particularly given the omission of LeBron, who was already playing at an exceptional level by that time. Notably, Bryant included names like West and Olajuwon, two players whose contributions were celebrated predominantly during the 20th century and might not resonate as strongly with younger fans today.

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts in the second quarter against the Utah Jazz.

Bryant’s reflection on the toughest opponent he’s ever faced

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in 2013, Bryant was asked about the most challenging player he ever faced. Without hesitation, he singled out Iverson. “Allen Iverson, he was a load to deal with, man. He was really, really tough,” Bryant admitted.

Bryant also recounted a memorable game in Philadelphia where Iverson’s brilliance was on full display. “There was a game where he dropped 44 on me in Philadelphia,” he said, highlighting the difficulty of containing a player of Iverson’s caliber.

Former Bryant’s teammate opened up on playing with him

As legendary as Bryant’s career was, life as his teammate often came with significant challenges. Former Lakers center Dwight Howard, who endured a tumultuous single season with Bryant during the 2012-2013 campaign, recently reflected on the difficulties of sharing the court with the Black Mamba.

“Playing with Kobe was tough,” Howard shared during an appearance on The Gilbert Arenas Show. “First, there was the expectation of winning. Then, it felt like, s***, everyone expected Kobe and me to become the new Kobe and Shaq.”

