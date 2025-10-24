Trending topics:
Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon joins Michael Jordan in prestigious list after scoring 50 points vs Warriors

Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon positioned himself on an incredible list alongside Michael Jordan after scoring 50 points against the Golden State Warriors in an NBA matchup.

By Emilio Abad

Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets and Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls.
Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets and Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls.

The Denver Nuggets faced the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, and Aaron Gordon joined an exclusive NBA club, putting himself alongside Michael Jordan in an achievement few have ever reached. It was a historic performance that few could replicate.

Gordon became the sixth player in NBA history to score 50 or more points in a season-opening game. The Nuggets forward was nearly flawless in his performance against the Golden State Warriors, finishing with 50 points—his career high—on 17 of 21 shooting, including 10 of 11 from three-point range.

His efficiency made it the most accurate 50-point game in league history by true shooting percentage. Gordon also made eight consecutive triples, leaving the Warriors fans in disbelief.

Coming off a challenging end to last season, when a hamstring injury limited him in the Western Conference semifinals, Gordon returned seemingly stronger than ever. The question now is whether he can sustain this level of play.

gordon-nuggets

Aaron Gordon #32 of the Denver Nuggets.

The prestigious list Gordon joined

Aaron Gordon finished with 50 points, eight rebounds, and two assists. His previous career best came in 2017 with 41 points for Orlando against the Nets, and his previous best with the Nuggets was a 38-point performance against the Warriors in March. By reaching 50, he became the first player ever to do so for the Denver Nuggets.

Warriors’ Draymond Green makes clear how Steve Kerr is handling the challenge of coaching Jonathan Kuminga

see also

Warriors’ Draymond Green makes clear how Steve Kerr is handling the challenge of coaching Jonathan Kuminga

Here’s the full list of players with 50+ points in an NBA season opener:

  • Michael Jordan x2
  • Wilt Chamberlain
  • Elgin Baylor
  • Anthony Davis
  • Kyrie Irving
  • Aaron Gordon
Gordon’s remarkable game and a notable refusal

In the first half, Gordon shot 7 of 8 from the field, totaling 25 points. He added another 20 in the second half on 8 of 11 shooting and contributed five of the Nuggets’ 11 points in overtime. Despite the stellar effort, the Nuggets fell short. After the game, Gordon declined the game ball that the team offered him, highlighting the frustration of his historic NBA night ending in a loss.

Emilio Abad
