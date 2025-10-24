Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon joins Michael Jordan in prestigious list after scoring 50 points vs Warriors

The Denver Nuggets faced the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, and Aaron Gordon joined an exclusive NBA club, putting himself alongside Michael Jordan in an achievement few have ever reached. It was a historic performance that few could replicate.

Gordon became the sixth player in NBA history to score 50 or more points in a season-opening game. The Nuggets forward was nearly flawless in his performance against the Golden State Warriors, finishing with 50 points—his career high—on 17 of 21 shooting, including 10 of 11 from three-point range.

His efficiency made it the most accurate 50-point game in league history by true shooting percentage. Gordon also made eight consecutive triples, leaving the Warriors fans in disbelief.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming off a challenging end to last season, when a hamstring injury limited him in the Western Conference semifinals, Gordon returned seemingly stronger than ever. The question now is whether he can sustain this level of play.

Aaron Gordon #32 of the Denver Nuggets.

Advertisement

The prestigious list Gordon joined

Aaron Gordon finished with 50 points, eight rebounds, and two assists. His previous career best came in 2017 with 41 points for Orlando against the Nets, and his previous best with the Nuggets was a 38-point performance against the Warriors in March. By reaching 50, he became the first player ever to do so for the Denver Nuggets.

Advertisement

see also Warriors’ Draymond Green makes clear how Steve Kerr is handling the challenge of coaching Jonathan Kuminga

Here’s the full list of players with 50+ points in an NBA season opener:

Michael Jordan x2

x2 Wilt Chamberlain

Elgin Baylor

Anthony Davis

Kyrie Irving

Aaron Gordon

Advertisement

Gordon’s remarkable game and a notable refusal

In the first half, Gordon shot 7 of 8 from the field, totaling 25 points. He added another 20 in the second half on 8 of 11 shooting and contributed five of the Nuggets’ 11 points in overtime. Despite the stellar effort, the Nuggets fell short. After the game, Gordon declined the game ball that the team offered him, highlighting the frustration of his historic NBA night ending in a loss.