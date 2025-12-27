Why is Tyler Huntley and not Lamar Jackson playing today for Ravens vs Packers in NFL Week 17?

The Baltimore Ravens will face the Green Bay Packers without their starting quarterback. Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for Week 17, and Tyler Huntley will take his place—but why is Jackson not playing?

Throughout the week, rumors surfaced that the Ravens could be without Lamar Jackson for a crucial Week 17 game against the Packers. On Saturday, Baltimore confirmed those reports.

A few hours before kickoff, the Ravens announced that Lamar Jackson will not play against the Packers due to a back injury. Tyler Huntley is set to start against the NFC North team.

A crucial matchup with backup quarterbacks

Not only have the Ravens ruled out Lamar Jackson, but the Packers have also confirmed that Jordan Love will not play. Both teams will rely on their backup quarterbacks in this important Week 17 matchup.

The Ravens need a win to stay alive in the playoff race. If they lose, there would be no path to the postseason, and the Pittsburgh Steelers would clinch the AFC North title without even playing their Week 17 game.

As for the Packers, they have already secured a Wild Card spot. However, they can still win the NFC North. To do so, Green Bay would need to win its final two games and have the Chicago Bears lose out.

