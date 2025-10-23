Warriors’ Draymond Green makes clear how Steve Kerr is handling the challenge of coaching Jonathan Kuminga

The Golden State Warriors come off a solid 119-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, showcasing the chemistry and synergy they are building under Steve Kerr. The head coach has plenty of work to do, particularly with Jonathan Kuminga, and veteran Draymond Green recognizes the challenge.

Green isn’t afraid to admit it took time for Kerr to adapt to Kuminga as a player, according to Yahoo Sports’ Boardroom. “Jonathan Kuminga is different than any player Steve Kerr has ever coached. That type of athleticism, that skill set at that age, and the demeanor and mindset that Jonathan Kuminga has is a mix of things that Steve Kerr has never had to coach,” Green said. “And to think that, man, after six months, you’re just going to adjust to that? No, it takes time to figure it out.”

He added, “I think he’s adjusted and learned this kid year after year, becoming more familiar with how to coach him.” Green acknowledged that Kuminga’s development required a patient approach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That takes time when the guys you coached are Steph Curry and Klay Thompson,” Green continued. “Steph and Klay are very similar to each other. Coaching someone like Kuminga is completely different. I’ve watched Steve put in the work to figure that out, and it shows.”

Draymond Green speaks to Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors.

Advertisement

Steve Kerr on Kuminga’s mindset

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has also noted Kuminga’s progress, emphasizing both his on- and off-court growth. Speaking to Willard and Dibs of 95.7 The Game, Kerr said, “[Jonathan Kuminga] has really matured.

Advertisement

see also Why were Heat guard Terry Rozier and Blazers HC Chauncey Billups arrested?

“The veteran players have really helped him in training camp. Jimmy [Butler] has been working with him after practice. I just think JK is in a much better place now than he was even a year ago. Some of that is just a comfort level with the team around him. Some of that is growth and maturity that you expect from a young player. I know that I’m really excited about how he’s progressed both on and off the court. He’s going to be a huge part of what we do this year.”

Advertisement

Kuminga delivered 17 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the Warriors’ 119-109 win over the Lakers on Opening Night. All eyes now turn to his performance as Golden State faces the Denver Nuggets.