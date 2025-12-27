Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing today, December 27, for Bucks vs Bulls?

The Milwaukee Bucks head into the United Center tonight with their sights set on a much-needed victory against the Chicago Bulls, and all signs point to the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo, their franchise cornerstone.

According to the latest official NBA injury report for Saturday, December 27, Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable due to a right calf strain. However, multiple league sources indicate the “Greek Freak” is expected to play, provided he clears final pre-game medical checks.

Antetokounmpo has been sidelined for 24 days, last appearing in a December 3 win over the Detroit Pistons where he suffered the non-contact injury in the opening minutes. During his eight-game absence, Milwaukee spiraled, posting a 2-6 record and falling to 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks have sorely missed Antetokounmpo’s dominant production; through 17 games this season, he is averaging 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while shooting a career-high 63.9% from the floor.

Giannis Antetokounmpo after getting injured against the Pistons. (Getty Images)

Complete injury report of both teams

The Bucks’ injury report remains busy as they look to turn their season around. Gary Trent Jr. (left calf contusion) is also considered questionable, while Taurean Prince (neck surgery) remains out indefinitely.

The task won’t be easy against a Chicago Bulls (15-15) squad that has found its rhythm, winning five straight games. Chicago’s main concern is the status of Josh Giddey, who is questionable after suffering a left ankle sprain in Friday’s win over Philadelphia. Noa Essengue remains out for the Bulls following shoulder surgery.