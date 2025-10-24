Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr show pride in testing the jumbo lineup in the victory vs Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors came away with a stunning victory against the Denver Nuggets in their first game at Chase Center this NBA season. The game went to overtime, and the Warriors did everything possible to secure the win, including deploying an unpracticed lineup that Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr discussed extensively after the game.

During the postgame press conference, Stephen Curry shed light on the Warriors’ “Jumbo” closing lineup featuring himself, Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, and Al Horford, which led them to a 137-131 victory.

“I was telling somebody, I don’t think that closing lineup—Al, Jimmy, Draymond, JK, and myself—got any real reps in training camp,” Curry said. “When you understand who you’re playing against and what it takes to win this particular game, the collective IQ and just toughness got us over the hump.”

It was a sensational sight, a combination of a formidable defense and physical play that overshadowed Nikola Jokic and, to some extent, Jamal Murray. However, they still had to contend with Aaron Gordon, who scored 50 points for the Nuggets, though it ultimately wasn’t enough.

Head coach Steve Kerr and Jimmy Butler of the Golden State Warriors.

Steve Kerr on the lineup

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also provided insight into the new closing lineup during his postgame media availability. “It was during the timeout. Terry [Stotts] suggested it, and Chris DeMarco also suggested it. They just thought the way Steph was going, with Jimmy out there, we were going to score,” Kerr said.

“That was my biggest concern. ‘Can we execute?’ And they just reminded me, we have Steph and Jimmy, and they’ll find a way to score. It was fantastic to watch the defense with that kind of size and length, and our guys did a great job of finishing what was just a phenomenal basketball game.”

Kerr’s concerns about the lineup’s offensive potential may have been misplaced, especially considering the early-season form of both Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. With Jonathan Kuminga and Al Horford also contributing key minutes, the Warriors are gathering momentum early in their NBA campaign.

Curry’s monumental game

Curry’s scintillating performance was the story of the night, particularly after recording 42 points along with a clutch three-pointer to send the game into overtime. Of Golden State’s 17 points in OT, Curry scored seven. While Curry dominated on the scoring front, Butler focused on facilitating, posting three points and three assists during the period. It was a brilliant night for Curry, overshadowing Gordon’s 50-point effort.

