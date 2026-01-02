Is Stephen Curry playing tonight, January 2, for Warriors vs Thunder?

Tonight’s matchup at the Chase Center features a clash between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA regular season action, but the status of Stephen Curry remains the biggest storyline heading into tip-off.

According to the latest official NBA injury report for January 2, 2026, Curry is listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain, for tonight’s matchup in San Francisco.

The injury appears to have been sustained during the Warriors’ 132-125 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on December 31. Curry led the team with 26 points on efficient shooting (56.3% FG, 50% 3PT) and added four assists and two rebounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Throughout the season, the four-time NBA champion has missed time due to a right ankle injury. However, the current injury report indicates that the ailment is now in his left ankle, likely sustained during the game on Wednesday, December 31 versus the Hornets.

Stephen Curry in action against the Hornets. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Losing Curry would be a significant blow to the Warriors, as the 37-year-old guard is having a stellar season. He is averaging a team-high 28.7 points per game, along with four rebounds and 4.3 assists, while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.4% from three.

Advertisement

Will Curry play tonight?

see also NBA Rumors: Warriors are exploring a blockbuster trade to pair Stephen Curry with a Mavericks star

The Warriors won’t want to lose Curry in such an important game against the reigning champions, as they arrive in good form having won five of their last six games.

Advertisement

However, Steve Kerr also won’t want to risk the health of the franchise’s best player, as this could result in an even worse scenario. Especially considering that this is the first game of a back-to-back, in the event that the two-time MVP cannot take the court tonight, Brandin Podziemski, Pat Spencer and Will Richard will likely see increased minutes.

The injury report is completed by Al Horford (right sciatic nerve irritation) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (right knee patellar tendonitis) as probable, while Draymond Green (rest) and Seth Curry (left sciatic nerve irritation) have been ruled out for tonight’s contest.

Advertisement