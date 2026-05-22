Donovan Mitchell explains why Cavaliers aren’t panicking after Game 2 loss

Donovan Mitchell doesn't want anyone to panic now that the Cleveland Cavaliers are down 0-2 in the Conference Finals series against the New York Knicks; his message is one of calm and patience in a series that is just beginning.

Donovan Mitchell is maintaining a steady hand despite the Cleveland Cavaliers falling into a daunting 0-2 hole against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Following a frustrating Game 2 where the offense struggled to find its rhythm, the All-Star guard insisted that the locker room remains confident and physically prepared for the long road back.

“We just didn’t make shots. I love the looks that we got. Offensively, I’m not worried at all,” Mitchell stated during the post-game media session. He emphasized that there is no reason to panic despite the deficit, especially since Richard Jefferson already sent a warning to the Cavaliers about the defensive grit they would face in this specific series.

The Cavaliers‘ leader noted that the Knicks simply did their job by defending their home floor, and now the pressure shifts back to Cleveland to respond. “Nothing to hang our head about. They protected home court. We’ve seen this before so we gotta get Game 3. We’re not tired, we’re ready to go,” Mitchell added with a defiant tone.

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Is it possible to win a conference series from 0-2?

History shows that overcoming a 2-0 deficit in the NBA Conference Finals is rare but not impossible, with only six teams ever achieving the feat. The 2007 Cavaliers famously did it against the Pistons, joining elite company like the 1993 Bulls, 1994 Rockets, 2012 Thunder, 2019 Raptors, and the 1971 Bullets who all roared back to win.

Donovan Mitchell on Game 2 loss:



“We just didn’t make shots. I love the looks that we got. Offensively, I’m not worried at all. Nothing to hang our head about. They protected home court. We’ve seen this before so we gotta get Game 3. We’re not tired, we’re ready to go.” pic.twitter.com/h8ViuMO1MH — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) May 22, 2026

For Mitchell and the current Cleveland roster to join that exclusive list, they must find a way to protect their own home court starting with a high-stakes Game 3. The priority will be improving their perimeter shooting and finding creative ways to exploit the Knicks’ defensive rotations, which were nearly flawless during the opening two games in New York.

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Tying the series at 2-2 will require Mitchell to take on a heavier scoring load while the supporting cast steps up in the rebounding department. If the Cavaliers can maintain the “ready to go” energy Mitchell promised, they have a legitimate chance to shift the momentum and turn this into a deep, seven-game classic.