Jalen Brunson gets boost as NY Knicks can sweep Cavs in Game 4 of Eastern Conference Finals

The New York Knicks are on the verge of sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, and Jalen Brunson's morale got boosted even more.

Since Jalen Brunson arrived to the New York Knicks, he’s become a leader and an icon for the team. Now, he’s got one task, win one more game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and sweep them to win the Eastern Conference Finals. After being recognized by the NBA, motivation is at an all-time high for the point guard.

Jalen Brunson made the All-NBA Second Team, something he’s done in the last three seasons now. He will share that recognition with Cavs rival Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown, Kawhi Leonard, and Kevin Durant. Elite company for an elite player.

Brunson finished as the last player selected with 49 second-team votes and 50 third-team votes. One voter left him off the ballot entirely. However, that might cause him to have a chip on his shoulder, with the Cavs suffering the consequences in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

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Brunson has been amazing in the NBA Playoffs

The Knicks have won 10 playoff games in a row. Not only that, Brunson has been at the center of the team’s success. For instance, in the three games of the ‘Knickerbombers‘ against the Cavaliers, Brunson is averaging 29 points and 8.7 assists per game.

1️⃣1️⃣ has been named to the All-NBA Second Team 👏



Congrats, Cap! pic.twitter.com/UmyFdxmJm0 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 24, 2026

The Knicks need Brunson, and Brunson needs the Knicks, that’s why everything has worked so well since he arrived from the Mavs. Now, he is focusing on get the Knicks their first NBA Championship since 1973. That would clearly put him as a team legend and might mean his No.11 jersey gets put in the rafters once he retires.

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Who made the All-NBA First-Team over Brunson?

All five players that are in the All-NBA First-Team over Brunson received MVP votes. Hence, it’s understandable that they made the team over the Knicks’ PG. Those players are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC), Cade Cunningham (DET), Luka Doncic (LAL), Victor Wembanyama (SAS), and Nikola Jokic (DEN).

It’s worth noting four of the five players play in the Western Conference. Hence, the only player “over” Brunson in the Eastern Conference was Cade Cunningham. The Pistons player had a massive regular season, though he fell to the Cavs in the EC Semifinals in seven games.