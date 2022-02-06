Golden State Warriors will visit Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center this Monday, February 7. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors will face each other at the Paycom Center this Monday, February 7, at 8:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Golden State Warriors will come into this game on a positive streak: they have won 9 of their last 10 games and 8 of them in a row. That has allowed them to get a little closer to the Phoenix Suns, who continue to lead the Western Conference. Currently, the San Francisco franchise is 40-13 to the Suns' 42-10, although if they continue this streak they could match them at some point.

The Oklahoma City Thunder's situation is the complete opposite. They are currently penultimate in the Conference. Only the Houston Rockets are worse off. However, and despite the very bad numbers of the OKC, they are not that far from the Play-in positions: their 17-35 balance is not that far from the 21-33 of the Portland Trail Blazers. However, this seems to be more of a tanking season for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Monday, February 7, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Live Stream: FuboTV

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The game that the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors will play this Monday, February 7 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Paycom Center will be the third between them in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were played on October 26 and October 30, in both cases were victories for Warrior by 106-98 and 103-82 respectively.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors to be played this Monday, February 7, at the Paycom Center, Oklahoma City; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports OK, NBC Sports Bay Area.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't given their favorites yet, though they will likely reveal them in the next few hours, although it is more than obvious that the favorites will be the Golden State Warriors, a team that this season is one of the main candidates to win the championship ring.

