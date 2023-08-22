As the Orlando Magic gears up for the upcoming training camp, their roster continues to expand. In a recent move reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Magic has secured former Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung on a partially-guaranteed contract.

This signing follows the team’s recent agreements with G League MVP Trevelin Queen and former Utah Jazz guard Miye Oni. However, the team’s backcourt rotation is already filled with talent, making it a challenging environment to break into.

The acquisition of McClung on this type of contract hints at the Magic’s intentions for the player. Potential scenarios for McClung could involve joining the Osceola Magic in the G League or vying for the team’s third two-way contract slot.

Has Mac McClung Ever Played in the NBA?

McClung is a curious case because of how his name became famous. He doesn’t have much experience playing in the NBA, but most people would recognize him for being the Slam Dunk Contest winner.

At 24 years old, McClung boasts a modest four games of NBA experience since going undrafted in 2021 following his tenure at Texas Tech. He made two appearances for the Philadelphia 76ers, culminating in an impressive 20-point performance against the Brooklyn Nets in the season finale.

Winning the NBA Slam Dunk Contest was a remarkable feat considering he hadn’t yet made his mark in the league. McClung also had one game with the Los Angeles Lakers and another one with the Chicago Bulls in his first year in the league.

When Did Mac McClung Won the Slam Dunk Contest?

Mac McClung won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 2023 as a member of the 76ers.