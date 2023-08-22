A public dispute has erupted between James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers, specifically targeting the team’s President, Daryl Morey. The conflict had prompted the NBA to initiate a thorough investigation into the matter.

The issue became more evident when the 76ers decided to halt the trade conversations with the Los Angeles Clippers, Harden’s favorite destination. With this decision, the player publicly characterized Morey as a “liar.”

Harden himself admitted that his relationship with the 76ers is beyond repair. However, he is still obligated to participate in the team’s training camp considering he is under contract for one more season.

NBA Fines James Harden $100,000

To address the escalating tensions, the NBA had taken proactive steps by launching an investigation aimed at understanding the dynamics of the dispute. In an official announcement, the league revealed that Harden has been fined as a consequence of his actions.

On Tuesday, the NBA issued a significant fine of $100,000 to James Harden. The guard of the Philadelphia 76ers was fined by the league in response to what the league characterizes as “public trade demands.”

The fine comes in the wake of remarks made by Harden on August 14 and 17, in which he openly expressed his unwillingness to fulfill the obligations in his contract unless he is traded to another team. The Beard said: “I will never be a part of an organization that (Morey) is a part of.”

Why Was James Harden Fined by the NBA?

Harden was fined by the NBA for threatening to not play unless he is traded. The league explained their resolution with a statement. “The NBA announced today that Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden has been fined $100,000 by the NBA for public comments on August 14 and 17 indicating that he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless traded to another team. The league’s investigation, which included an interview of Harden, confirmed that these comments referenced Harden’s belief that the 76ers would not accommodate his request to be traded.”