At 35, Stephen Curry continues to be one of the most dominating players in the NBA. He proves it every year, regardless of whether his teammates at the Golden State Warriors keep up with his great level.

For those who still dared to question him, Steph made sure to prove his doubters wrong by leading the Dubs to another championship in 2022. He did everything he could last season, but it wasn’t enough.

However, now he’s ready to turn the page as the team has made moves to give him more help in the 2023-24 campaign. But Curry also sees evolution in the rest of the league, including the emergence of new stars.

Which NBA star does Stephen Curry believe will eventually succeed?

In an appearance on the Gil’s Arena show, Stephen Curry suggested Luka Doncic is on pace to win everything in the NBA.

“Luka [Doncic] is the guy, obviously, that’s right on the precipice of accomplishing all those accolades and just,what he’s about as a player,” Curry said, via ClutchPoints. “That threshold of how do you crack through, I hope it’s not now, but when you play against him, you can feel it.”

The Dallas Mavericks seem to have a generational talent in Luka Doncic, who has already proven what he’s capable of in just a few years. Only time will tell whether he fulfills his potential and proves Curry right.