Boston Celtics will visit Orlando Magic at the Amway Center this Sunday, February 6. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics will face each other at the Amway Center this Sunday, February 6, at 6:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Boston Celtics are on a positive streak, which has allowed them to get very close to the Playoff positions in the Eastern Conference. They currently have the same number of wins as the Brooklyn Nets (who are having a rough time) albeit with two more losses. However, a couple of wins could put the Celtics in the Playoff zone.

In the case of the Orlando Magic, a season that is already known to be one of tanking for them. Although mathematically they have a chance of being able to qualify for the Play-in, with a win/loss balance of 12-41 it is difficult to think that they can be among the postseason teams. In fact, one more defeat would irremediably leave them with a negative record, even if they won all the games they had left to play.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 6, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

The game that the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics will play this Sunday, February 2 at 6:00 PM (ET) at the Amway Center will be the third between them in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were played on November 3 and January 2, in both cases were victories for Celtics by 92-79 and 116-111 respectively.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics to be played this Sunday, February 6, at the Amway Center, Orlando, Florida; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Boston.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't given their favorites yet, though they will likely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is more than clear that the favorites will be the Boston Celtics, and the reasons for them can be seen in the standings and in the records of each one.

