Orlando Magic will face Boston Celtics in what will be a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out everything you need to know about this preseason game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Boston Celtics, last runners-up in the NBA, started their journey in the best way this regular season. It was a victory in his first game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Without a doubt this year they are one of the main candidates for the title, with a team that is more mature, and of course they want to continue on the path of victory.

In the case of the locals, the Orlando Magics, they made very few changes to the team that had a very poor performance last season. They have a team with many young players, and without a doubt the bet is to promote those players. That's why the question about this team is whether they will try to play the Play-in, or tank again.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Live stream: FuboTV

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

The Boston Celtics this year will go in search of the championship that eluded them in the finals played a few months ago. They are a team with much more experience and talent, so they want to show that they are ready to compete again and they are confident that they can once again relieve the tough Warriors, the main favorites.

The Orlando Magic seem like they've decided to do another tanking season, except that the young talent that makes up their team explodes in a surprising way and suddenly find themselves fighting for more ambitious goals than simply having good picks in the 2023 draft.

How to Watch or Live Stream Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics to be played this Saturday, October 22 at the Amway Center, Orlando, Florida will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA League Pass.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will likely do so in the next few hours. However, it is most likely that the Boston Celtics will be chosen as favorites.

