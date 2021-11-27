Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks face each other on Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Indiana Pacers face Milwaukee Bucks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 5:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their jubilee 200th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Milwaukee Bucks are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 108 direct duels to this day, while the Indiana Pacers have celebrated a triumph in 91 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on October 25, 2021, and it ended in a 119-109 win for the Bucks at home. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the new 2021-2022 NBA season.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

Indiana Pacers have been in a discouraging form in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have three victories and two losses (WLWWL). Meanwhile, Milwaukee Bucks have been in great form recently, winning all five of their previous games (WWWWW).

The Bucks currently sit in the sixth position of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.600. While the Pacers are placed seven positions below them, in 13th place of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.429.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 26, 1976, and it ended in a 109-98 win for the Pacers.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks, to be played on Sunday, at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as NBA League Pass in the United States.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup. However, judging by the Bucks' recent form, we can expect them to win on the road.

