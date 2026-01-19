Are Joel Embiid and Paul George playing today, Jan. 19, for 76ers vs Pacers?

The Philadelphia 76ers remain focused on continuing to build on their positive record as they face the Indiana Pacers in NBA regular-season action tonight. Philadelphia enters the matchup seeking a convincing win, but a major question surrounds the availability of its stars: Will Joel Embiid and Paul George play?

On one side, 76ers star Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Monday night’s matchup against the Pacers. Embiid, who has appeared in three straight games, continues to see his minutes and workload managed as the 76ers prioritize keeping him healthy for the postseason, a cautious approach given his injury history.

In addition to Embiid, the 76ers could also be without Paul George, who is also listed as questionable. The veteran guard is dealing with left knee injury management and may not suit up tonight, which would represent another significant setback for Philadelphia. However, if both players are cleared to play, the 76ers would take the floor at full strength.

Joel Embiid’s numbers

The former NBA MVP has appeared in 22 games this season and is averaging 24.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 25.3 percent from three-point range.

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Embiid has looked much closer to his usual scoring form this month, averaging 26.3 points per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the field across eight contests, providing optimism for Philadelphia moving forward.

How the 76ers and Pacers arrive

In Friday’s loss to the Cavaliers, Embiid led the 76ers with 33 points, five rebounds, and three assists, while Tyrese Maxey added 22 points, five rebounds, and nine assists in the defeat.

On the other side, Indiana enters Monday’s contest with a 10-33 record after losing on the road to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. Jarace Walker paced the Pacers with 13 points and five rebounds, while Tony Bradley contributed 10 points and five rebounds off the bench.