Why is Victor Wembanyama not playing today, January 2, for Spurs vs Pacers?

The San Antonio Spurs face the Indiana Pacers in the NBA regular season, a team that has enjoyed a strong and intriguing start to the campaign. Indiana has shown clear growth under its current project and is beginning to look like a legitimate contender for a playoff spot, but the spotlight ahead of this matchup has centered on one key question for San Antonio: Why is Victor Wembanyama not playing?

Victor Wembanyama will not be on the court Friday night against Indiana, as he has been listed as out on the injury report for this game. Still, there is encouraging news for the Spurs, as the absence is not expected to be a long-term one, and the organization remains optimistic about his short-term outlook.

According to Michael C. Wright of ESPN, the MRI on Wembanyama’s hyperextended knee came back clean. As a result, the star center is now considered day-to-day, with the report adding that he is likely to be listed as questionable for the second half of a back-to-back on Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

This represents one of the most significant absences for the Spurs, who have once again found a franchise player capable of fueling championship aspirations. San Antonio has already shown its potential by defeating the defending NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, three times, with Wembanyama standing out as the most dominant and decisive player in those matchups.

What happened to Wembanyama?

Wembanyama was injured in the fourth quarter of the Spurs’ win over the New York Knicks, hyperextending his knee after landing awkwardly while contesting a rebound alongside Karl-Anthony Towns. The play immediately raised concern, given the impact Wembanyama has on both ends of the floor.

He fell to the court in visible pain before hopping directly to the locker room, though he reassured fans along the way that he was fine. After the game, Wembanyama downplayed the situation, explaining that it was simply a hyperextension and that the issue appeared to be minimal.

Despite the scare, Wembanyama has continued to perform at an elite level this NBA season. He would currently project as an All-Star starter based on fan voting and leads the Spurs while averaging 24 points, 11.6 rebounds, and three blocks per game. The organization has remained confident that the injury will not keep him sidelined for long, allowing him to return once he receives full medical clearance.