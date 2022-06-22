As the 2022 NBA Draft approaches, Paolo Banchero is one of the most remarkable players available. The one from the Duke Blue Devils is projected to be one of the top picks this year to fulfill his dream to become a professional.

Year after year, hundreds of NCAA players seek for a spot in the National Basketball Association to accomplish their dreams of becoming a professional baller, but not everyone can do it. In 2022, the NBA Draft presents a lot of remarkable names such as Paolo Banchero, who played in college for the Duke Blue Devils and now is steps away from the big leagues.

Paolo Napoleon James Banchero is an Italian-American power forward of Seattle, Washington. As a freshman at O'Dea High School, he played football as a quarterback, but then he fell in love with basketball. He immediately took all the reflectors and received tons of offers from NCAA Divison I programs, but it was Duke's offer the most interesting for his career.

After playing only two years with the Blue Devils, the recruiters are now interested in him to join the NBA. His name is listed for the 2022 edition and the mock drafts are already pointing him to be in the top-3 pick. Will he hear his name in the first five rounds or will he drop to become a top-10 selection?

How old is Paolo Banchero?

Duke's power foward was born in November 12, 2002, so he is 19 years old. In just to seasons with the Blue Devils, he managed to be one of the most important players in the team. In 2022, he was named Rookie of the Year in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

How tall is Paolo Banchero?

In his most recent update for the NCAA's books, Paolo Banchero is listed to be 6 feet 10 inches tall. To give a perspective on his height and for his position, he is as tall as Kevin Durant and Anthony Davies, whom are also power forwards.

Does Paolo Banchero have a family?

Paolo Banchero's parents are also related to sports. Rhonda, his mom, was a 2000 WNBA third-round selection and played in the American Basketball League. His father, Mario, played football in college for Washington, but never made a professional career.

Paolo Banchero's NCAA stats

Year Team GP GS MPG FG% 3P% FT% RPG APG SPG BPG PPG 2021-22 Duke 39 39 33.0 .478 .338 .729 7.8 3.2 1.1 .9 17.2