New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

New Orleans Pelicans will clash off with Milwaukee Bucks at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 8:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 42nd regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the New Orleans Pelicans are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 27 direct duels to this day, while the Milwaukee Bucks have celebrated a triumph in 14 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on February 25, 2021, and it ended in a 129-125 win for the Bucks at home in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 17, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

New Orleans Pelicans have been in a bad form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won two times and lost three games (WLWLL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Milwaukee Bucks have been doing better, winning three times in their last five games. In addition, they have suffered two losses (WLWWL).

The Bucks currently sit in second place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.633. While the Pelicans are placed in 14th place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.300.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to December 7, 2002, and it ended in a 94-88 win for the New Orleans side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks, to be played on Friday, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, will be broadcast on NBA League Pass in the United States.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup. However, judging by the Bucks' recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win on the road.

* Odds via FanDuel