The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers will clash for the 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Summer League game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

The Phoenix Suns formed an unexperienced yet not young squad. In fact, only Vrenz Bleijenberg, the Belgian player is younger than 22 years old. The team managed by Briand Randle will have difficult task among players who might be too old to have a promising career in the NBA.

Whereas the Los Angeles Lakers have a very good summer squad. Their Draft pick, Max Christie and Scotty Pipen Jr led their team at the California Classic tournament. Although, the spot left in the Lakers' first team was given to Thomas Bryant, who played for the Washington Wizards last season.

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Friday, July 8, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The main purpose of this short tournament is to promote rookies and young promising talent. In fact, the Lakers have shown a young powerful team in the California Classic tournament. There might be a better look at the Vegas' tournament for Scotty Pippen Jr and Max Christie. As for the Suns, they formed a very young team with only one player with more than 1 year of NBA experience, who is Louis King.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers in the US

The 2022 Las Vegas NBA Summer League between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers to be played on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas will be broadcast on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven’t disclosed their odds for this NBA Summer League. This due to the fact that this game will be played by rookies and young promises from each team. Therefore, it is unknown to determine which team is most likely to win this game.