Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other at the Footprint Center today, April 5 at 10:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Phoenix Suns have known for several weeks that they will be in the Playoffs, and they have also secured the Western Conference title. They are without a doubt the team to beat in the next Playoffs and the main candidates to win the ring of champions. They also broke the record for best franchise balance, and now they want to continue to set that record even higher.

In the case of the Los Angeles Lakers, what seemed distant and even a very pessimistic possibility has now become a reality: aware of the poor results, the California franchise has even been left out of the Play-in positions. What was once a huge disappointment could turn into a total disaster. The Lakers must try to win if they want to avoid outright failure.

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game that the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers will play this Tuesday, April 5 at 10:30 PM (ET) at the Footprint Center will be the fourth between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were all victories for Suns on October 22, December 22 and March 13 by 115-105 and 108-90 and 140-111, respectively.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers to be played this Tuesday, April 5, at the Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers predict an easy victory for the Suns. According to BetMGM, the Phoenix Suns have odds of 1.15, while the Los Angeles Lakers have 5.75. The total is at 232.5.

