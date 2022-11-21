The Phoenix Suns will host the Los Angeles Lakers at the Footprint Center in a 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season game. Here, find out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

The Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. After the Lakers' huge fifth win the season, the LA franchise will seek to stretch out their streak against the Suns. Here, check out all the detailed information about this NBA game including how to watch or live stream free this game, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch this matchup.

The Los Angeles Lakers have started a big winning streak, that not only consists of winning games, but there's a lot of confidence gained through the games. For Anthony Davis, who has been key for this Lakers without LeBron James, and who is still questionable for this upcoming game. Also, for Russell Westbrook who still has rumors going on about a possible trade, but still has earned his spot in the squad. And finally the official debut for Denis Schroder, who will bring a total change in the depth of this team's bench.

On the other side, the Phoenix Suns will have to set up their best gear and key players for this upcoming matchup. Despite the Suns have a good winning streak at the Footprint Center, there are still major concerns about the consistency of this team. That's why the team managed by Monty Williams haven't win at least two games in a row in the last five matchups.

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns will face each other four times during the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. In fact, last season, the LA franchise couldn't won over the Suns in those games. This matchup will be the first game of this series in the current season.

In fact, the last time these two teams played against each other at the Footprint Center, the Lakers lost to the Suns without LeBron James on the court. In that game, Anthony Davis pulled up 21 points with 13 rebounds, as well as Russell Westbrook registered 28 points with 5 rebounds, and 3 assists for the Lakers. While for the Suns, Deandre Ayton pulled up 22 points with 13 rebounds, and Devin Booker registered 32 points with 7 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this 2022-2023 NBA regular season game. According to BetMGM, the favorite to win this game are the Phoenix Suns with -154 odds, while the Los Angeles Lakers have +125 odds to win on the road. The Over/Under Line is set to 221.5 points with -110 odds for this must-watch game of the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season.