Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks face each other on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Detroit Pistons will meet with Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday, April 8, 2022, at 7:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season.

This will be their 255th regular-season game. Interestingly, the Milwaukee Bucks are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 141 direct duels to this day, while the Detroit Pistons have celebrated a triumph in 113 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on January 3, 2022, and it ended in a 115-106 win for the Pistons away in Milwaukee. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the fourth time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

Detroit Pistons have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won three times and lost twice (LWWWL). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Milwaukee Bucks have also won three of their last five matches (WWLLW).

The Bucks currently sit in third place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.620. While the Pistons are placed 11 positions below them, in 14th place in the Eastern Conference, with a win percentage of 0.288. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 31, 1968, and it ended in a 134-118 win for the Bucks.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks, to be played Thursday, at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, will be broadcast in the United States.



Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup. However, judging by the Bucks' recent form, we can expect them to win on the road.