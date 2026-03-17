What happens if Team USA loses, wins or ties against Venezuela in the 2026 WBC final?

Team USA and Venezuela will go head-to-head in the biggest game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The Americans arrive at the final after knocking Canada and the Dominican Republic out of the competition in the elimination round. As for Venezuela, “The Land of Grace” reached the decisive stage after taking out reigning champions Japan and Cinderella-run Italy.

Now, the stage is set for an instant classic. Team USA—making its third straight appearance in the WBC final—is considered the favorite thanks to its home-field advantage and a star-studded roster. However, Venezuela won’t be alone, with thousands of fans expected to fill the stands at loanDepot park.

Both teams are 4-1 so far in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, meaning each side knows what it feels like to be on the losing end in the tournament. However, neither is expecting to lose in the final. This one is for all the marbles, and both sides plan to walk out of Little Havana crowned world champions.

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What happens if Team USA loses against Venezuela?

If Team USA loses against Venezuela, then the Americans will have to settle for the silver medal in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Moreover, it’d be the second straight runner-up finish for the Stars and Stripes. Team USA lost to Japan in the 2023 WBC final, and is now eyeing redemption.

Nolan McLean will be Team USA’s starting pitcher.

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With a win over Team USA, Venezuela would secure its first World Baseball Classic championship. Regardless of the final score, Venezuela will record its best finish in WBC history, as its previous best was a third-place in 2009.

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see also Who will take the mound for Team Venezuela vs Team USA in the 2026 WBC Final?

What happens if Team USA wins in 2026 WBC final?

If the Americans prevail over the Venezuelans, then the Stars and Stripes will be crowned champions of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. It’d be the country’s second WBC championship and first since 2017. Team USA will have to slay its ghosts from the past, though, as it lost to Japan in 2023 at the same ballpark it will take on Venezuela.

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What happens if Team USA and Venezuela tie?

If both sides are still tied by the end of the ninth inning, then the 2026 World Baseball Classic final will head to extra innings. According to official WBC rules, the team at bat in extra innings will start with a runner on second base. Extra innings will continue until a winner is decided.