Team USA manager Mark DeRosa proposes major World Baseball Classic shift to All-Star break

The future of the World Baseball Classic is once again under discussion, as Team USA manager Mark DeRosa introduced a bold proposal that could significantly reshape the tournament’s place on the baseball calendar. His idea centers on moving the event away from Spring Training and into the middle of the MLB season.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale on “X”, DeRosa believes players would be far more prepared under that format. “They would be more prepared and more dialed in, and we’d be dealing with way less restrictions and way less guidelines on the pitching if it was moved to midseason. No question about it,” DeRosa said.

The conversation gains even more weight following Venezuela’s dramatic 3–2 victory over Team USA in the WBC final, a result that showcased both the tournament’s intensity and the limitations players face under the current early-season structure — especially for several Team USA players who lost WBC finals in both 2023 and 2026.

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Midseason format could elevate competition

One of the biggest challenges of the current WBC format is the strict pitching restrictions tied to Spring Training readiness. Pitch counts typically begin at 65 during pool play and only increase gradually as the tournament progresses.

Manager Mark DeRosa #9 of TeamUSA and manager Omar Lopez #22 of Team Venezuela exchange lineups. Al Bello/Getty Images

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A midseason shift would eliminate the need for that ramp-up period, allowing pitchers to perform at full strength in high-pressure matchups—potentially improving the overall quality of games like the recent championship clash.

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MLB world remains divided on potential change

The proposal has gained traction among some figures in the baseball community. Former pitcher and analyst John Smoltz supported the idea, stating on the Dan Patrick Show: “I think you make it bigger when you do it in the middle of the season and shut it down for a week.”

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Even with growing support, questions remain. Teams fighting for postseason spots may be wary of risking key players midyear, particularly with collective bargaining issues on the horizon. For now, DeRosa’s idea stays in the discussion phase — yet it keeps gaining relevance after another compelling World Baseball Classic.

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