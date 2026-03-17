Alex Cora curbs expectations for Ranger Suarez; Red Sox ace to start season on pitch count

A layer of uncertainty has settled over the Boston Red Sox rotation with manager Alex Cora confirming that marquee off-season addition Ranger Suarez will begin the season under a pitch count limitation.

“Ranger will be in the rotation, but he could be limited early on due to not being fully built up during his time in the WBC,” Cora told the Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, ahead of the New York Yankees clash in the spring training.

While Suarez was a vital anchor for a Venezuelan squad that reached the tournament’s knockout stage, his statistical performance lacked its usual polish, prompting Cora to prioritize his long-term health over early-season volume.

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Suarez’s struggles were most evident during the WBC quarterfinals against a powerhouse Japan lineup, where he surrendered five earned runs in just 2.2 innings of work.

Ranger Suarez #55 of the Boston Red Sox poses.

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That uncharacteristic outing, combined with a 5.79 ERA over his limited spring training appearances, has led the Boston staff to opt for a conservative “kid gloves” approach for his first few April turns.

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Ranger Suarez’s 2026 preseason totals

Despite Cora’s caution, a combined look at Suarez’s preseason metrics reveals a pitcher who is still generating swings and misses, even if his run prevention has yet to normalize to his 2025 All-Star levels.

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see also Manager Alex Cora locks in Red Sox’s top of the order for 2026 season

WBC (Team Venezuela): 4.2 IP, 6 ER, 2 HR, 5 K, 1.29 WHIP

4.2 IP, 6 ER, 2 HR, 5 K, 1.29 WHIP Spring Training (Red Sox): 4.2 IP, 3 ER, 1 HR, 4 K, 1.07 WHIP

The Red Sox remain confident that once his stamina is fully restored, he will settle in as a premier mid-rotation stabilizer alongside Garrett Crochet and Sonny Gray.

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Cora weighs in on Marcelo Mayer and the Opening Day infield

Cora is finalizing the remaining puzzle pieces of his infield, with all eyes on former top overall prospect Marcelo Mayer.

The 23-year-old infielder has been a focal point of camp as he looks to officially graduate to the big-league roster after a healthy and productive 2025 in the minors.

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“He’s playing really well, and obviously, we have a decision to make,” Cora said of Mayer, who is currently competing for the starting second base role. “We haven’t made that call officially, but so far, he’s been checking every box we’ve put in front of him this spring.”

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