Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets face each other on Friday at Little Caesars Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Detroit Pistons will meet with Brooklyn Nets again at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 6:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game.

This will be their 186th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Detroit Pistons are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 109 direct duels to this day, while Brooklyn Nets have celebrated a triumph in 76 matches so far.

The last time they clashed was on October 31, 2021, and it ended in a 91-117 win for the Nets at home in Brooklyn. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the new 2021-2022 NBA season.

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 5, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

Detroit Pistons have been off to a disappointing start to the new NBA season. In the last fixtures, they have one victory and four losses (LLWLL). Meanwhile, Brooklyn Nets have are starting to hit their best form, as they have won four times in their last five matches. In addition, they have suffered a defeat in the remaining one game (WWWLW).

The Nets are currently sitting in seventh place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.625. While the Pistons are placed way below them, in 15th place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.143.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to December 10, 1976, and it ended in a 106-104 win for the Detroit-based side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets, to be played on Friday, at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, will be broadcast on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets matchup. However, judging by the Lakers' recent form, we can expect them to win at home.

* Odds via FanDuel