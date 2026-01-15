Red Sox rumors: Next move after signing Ranger Suarez revealed by MLB insider

The Boston Red Sox are now one of the most dangerous teams to deal with in the MLB offseason as they are going on a relentless spree after signing Ranger Suarez. According to the latest reports, there is a name already on the radar.

According to Steve Phillips of MLB Network, “I think more likely Brendan Donovan becomes the target… I love where the Red Sox are right now. They can get anybody they want in the trade market.” This comes after the Bo Bichette rumors resurfaced.

According to Phillips, the Red Sox now have plenty of options and power to keep making power moves. The Red Sox are trying to go back into their glory days and become an MLB contender once again. Adding Ranger Suarez is a good first step towards that goal.

Is Brendan Donovan a good name to add to the roster?

A good utility player is always appreciated on an MLB roster and the Red Sox know it. Donovan is a very good player. He has excellent hitting for average numbers, high on-base skills, and defensively, he has elite versatility, winning a utility Gold Glove and earning an All-Star in the process.

Brendan Donovan #33 of the St. Louis Cardinals

Of course adding Donovan would be an amazing move. After losing Alex Bregman, Donovan could easily slot himself as a third baseman as well. Donovan has a high baseball IQ and a leader’s mentality.

Is a trade for Donovan difficult?

While Donovan is pretty much a lock to be traded, the fact is many teams are interested in his services. The Giants and Mariners have asked for him, but the Cardinals are looking for the best deal available.

Hence, the Sox might have to blow the Cardinals away with their offer for Donovan if they want to land him. Given that Bregman is gone, the Red Sox might just pull the trigger to land the 28-year-old.