Arch Manning awaits final decision from No. 1 player in the portal as former SEC rival joins Texas

Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns have arguably secured the best transfer class in college football. However, adding Colorado transfer Jordan Seaton would be the cherry on top, and a signing that could pay huge dividends in the 2026 NCAA season. A decision is looming for the top available OT in the nation, but Texas is making sure it’s not placing of its eggs in one basket.

While acquiring Seaton would secure the starting tackle positions for him and Trevor Goosby in 2026, the Longhorns are playing the long game. On that note, and looking beyond the upcoming NCAA season—which will most likely be Manning’s last in Texas and college football.

On that note, the Longhorns have snagged a key talent away from their rivals, the Aggies. “Texas A&M true freshman transferOT Jonte Newman has committed to Texas,” as reported by On3.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Texas fans need to know about latest OT signing

Newman was ranked as a four-star prospect coming out of Bridgeland High School in Cypress, Texas. The home-state talent will now remain in the Lone Star State, but instead moving to Austin after playing only a handful of snaps during his true freshman year at College Station.

Jordan Seaton with the Colorado Buffaloes

Advertisement

Newman joins Manning and the Longhorns with four years of eligibility remaining. The 6’4” talent has struggled to be fit in his freshman campaign, so that will be one key aspect for Steev Sarkisian and company to work on as Texas enters the 2026 season with the National Championship right in its crosshairs.

Advertisement

see also Arch Manning's relationship to NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning: A look at their family legacy

When does transfer portal close?

For teams who failed to make the College Football Playoffs—ahem, Texas and Colorado—the transfer portal window runs from January 2-16. This means Seaton is bound to make a decision in the coming hours, as his future is reportedly between the Texas Longhorns and Oregon Ducks.

Advertisement

With Oregon in the race, Texas is at risk of losing the battle for key help to assist Manning and the rest of the program. Still, with or without Seaton on campus, Steve Sarkisian has put together a roster that can hold its ground against any other in college football. At least, that’s what Longhorns fans expect to see in the 2026 NCAA campaign.