MLB Rumors: NY Mets, Blue Jays, Dodgers receive crucial Kyle Tucker deal update

The waiting game surrounding Kyle Tucker appears to be nearing its most decisive moment, placing the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Dodgers in a state of growing tension.
After weeks of rumors and competing offers, the quiet coming from Tucker’s camp has only made the anticipation around the league grow. Each team has taken its own approach, creating a situation where fit and long‑term vision might matter just as much as pure financial muscle
That uncertainty sharpened after veteran insider Jon Heyman shared a revealing update on social media. “Folks involved say a deal for No. 1 free agent Kyle Tucker could come as soon as today. Ex teammates guess he’d prefer Toronto over an even bigger market (and like spring near Tampa). Mets offered $50M-a-year deal. Dodgers are used to winning. Anyone else is a major upset.”
A quiet edge emerging for the Blue Jays
The Blue Jays may be emerging as a subtle favorite, not because of splashy headlines, but due to their willingness to align closely with Tucker’s reported preferences.
That contrasts with the Mets, who have signaled urgency through a high‑value proposal designed to accelerate a roster overhaul, leaving the club increasingly in the dark as his final MLB decision nears. The Dodgers, meanwhile, continue to lean on their established reputation as perennial contenders, offering familiarity with October baseball rather than aggressive financial escalation.
Why a resolution could arrive quickly
The final decision may now come down to personal priorities rather than leverage. Once Tucker chooses his direction, the remaining contenders may have limited opportunity to pivot or counter.
A resolution in the coming days would close one of the offseason’s most consequential storylines and trigger a domino effect across the broader free-agent market. Until then, the league remains on hold, awaiting a choice that could arrive at any moment.