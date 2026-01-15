Entering the homestretch of the race for Kyle Tucker, it may come down to which MLB club is willing to step on the gas the hardest. In that regard, a report suggests there is one suitor more desperate than the others among the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Days, weeks, and even months have gone by, but Tucker has yet to announce where he will play in the 2026 MLB season. However, the wait may finally be over soon. As they listen to the clock tick anxiously, the Mets, Dodgers, and Blue Jays are making desperate moves to come away with the former Chicago Cubs outfielder.

However, there may be no organization as desperate as the one in The Six. According to a report around MLB, the Blue Jays are ready to do anything for Tucker, even committing to an extra long deal with the 28-year-old talent, born in Tampa, Florida.

“The Toronto Blue Jays have really been the only team that’s shown the willingness to go as deep as 10 years, potentially,” as reported by insider Jeff Passan.

Kyle Tucker #30 with the Cubs in action against the Brewers.

Mets looking to turn the scale

While Toronto has put an interesting offer on the table, New York isn’t losing hope. The Blue Jays are the clear favorite in terms of job security as Tucker would be secure for the next decade. However, the Mets could flip the scale as they are willing to pay Tucker top-of-the-market money.

According to a report from MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Mets have come up with a $50 million salary offer. Reports also suggest the Mets have sent their final offer to lure Tucker away from the Blue Jays and Dodgers. The buzz around the league suggests New York may have submitted a four-year, $200 million offer.

Expect the Dodgers to counter with a best-of-both-worlds proposal, hoping their appeal as back-to-back World Series champions does the rest to convince Tucker. Toronto may be favored to land the big prize, but make no mistake—it’s still anyone’s race until Tucker makes his announcement..