Aaron Rodgers was unable to achieve his goal of winning the Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although the quarterback mentioned that the most important thing was the experience with his teammates and the city, the reality is that he wanted to leave at the top of the mountain.

Therefore, heading into 2026, there is great uncertainty about his future. One option is to wait for free agency to see if a contending team calls, or, if nothing convinces him, to opt for retirement.

However, other veteran Steelers players are making important decisions on the same issue. It has already been confirmed that one of their wide receivers will say goodbye to the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers teammate retires from the NFL

Adam Thielen has confirmed his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons. Just a few months ago, the Steelers claimed him off waivers so the wide receiver could help Aaron Rodgers in a possible deep playoff run.

“What a ride it has been. Thirteen years. What a blessing. Have been blessed with so many great relationships and mentors over the years that I am forever grateful for. Thank you to everyone who has supported me through the years. It has meant everything to my family and I.”

Thielen played most of his career with the Vikings, where he became a star, especially in 2017 and 2018 with seasons of over 1,000 yards. In 2023, he signed with the Carolina Panthers, where he played in 2023 and 2024. In 2025, his return to Minnesota was unsuccessful. The player asked Kevin O’Connell’s team to waive him, and the request was granted.

