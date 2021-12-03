Portland Trail Blazers play against Boston Celtics for a West vs East Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics are ready to play in a West vs East Conference game of the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Moda Center in Portland on December 4, 2021 at 10:00 PM (ET). Mid-table teams fight for a coast to coast victory.

Negative record for the Trail Blazers at 11-12 and a recent loss to the San Antonio Spurs at home and the Trail Blazers won one of the last five games, the only recent victory being at home against the Pistons.

The Boston Celtics won the most recent two games, one against the Toronto Raptors and one against the Philadelphia 76ers. The team had a poor performance in October with negative numbers, but in November the victories have been more frequent for them.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

Portland Trail Blazers have time to recover and set a positive record to climb the conference table with a batter game strategy. They closed November with a record of 8 wins and 8 losses, the last game of that month was a victory on November 30 against the Detroit Pistons 110-92. But the Trail Blazers opened December with a home loss to the Spurs 83-114 in what was the second game of a four-game home series. The Trail Blazers are scoring an average of 109.2 points per game and the defense is the seventh worst of the season allowing 110.2 points per game.

Boston Celtics have not lost a game since November 26 against San Antonio Spurs 88-96 on the road, after that loss they won against Toronto Raptors 109-97 on the road and the most recent victory was against Philadelphia 76ers at home 88-87. That game against the 76ers was the eighth time this season where the team scored less than 100 points. The Celtics' offense lost steam after Kemba Walker left the team and the Celtics are scoring an average of 106.3 points per game and the defense is relatively good allowing 104.6 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This game of the West vs East Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be broadcast in the United States and other options available to watch the game in the US are Root Sports North West, NBA League Pass.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics: Predictions And Odds

Portland Trail Blazers are narrow home favorites, they have trouble winning games and the December record is negative after just one game. Boston Celtics as underdogs have a defense capable of holding out to win the game.



