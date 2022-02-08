Los Angeles Lakers will visit Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center this Wednesday, February 9. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other at the Moda Center this Wednesday, February 9, at 10:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

After several consecutive losses that could not be taken advantage of by their competitors, the New Orleans Pelicans finally took advantage with three consecutive victories, and left the Portland Trail-Blazers out of the Play-in zone. The Oregon franchise must return to victory as soon as possible because the Spurs and Kings also won and join the fight for 10th place.

On the Lakers side, after their victory against the New York Knicks and the Clippers' defeat against Milwaukee Bucks, they have been able to approach the record of their neighbors in Los Angeles. Likewise, they are still well below the expectations they generated at the beginning of the season. The goal of the Lakers will be to try to be among the best 6 to go directly to the Playoffs, although for that they will have to obtain victories and improve their level of play.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Live Stream: FuboTV

Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game that the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers will play this Wednesday, February 9 at 10:00 PM (ET) at the Moda Center will be the fourth between them in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were two victories for Lakers by 139-106 on January 1 and by 99-94 on February 3; and a victory for Blazers by 105-90 on November 6.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers to be played this Wednesday, February 9, at the Moda Center, Salt Lake City, Utah; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ROOT SPORTS, Spectrum SportsNet.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not announced their favorites yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. Both teams have been very irregular this season, so it will probably not be easy to choose the favorites. Perhaps because of their better position in the standings and better squad, the Lakers will be the chosen ones.

