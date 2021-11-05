Portland Trail Blazers play against Los Angeles Lakers for a Western Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season in the US

Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers are ready to play in a Western Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Moda Center in Portland on November 6, 2021 at 10:30 PM (ET). Tough season. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The Trail Blazers are drowning with a negative record and a recent three-game losing streak, the last game was a 104-107 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. They haven't won a game since Oct. 29 against the Los Angeles Clippers 111-92.

The Los Angeles Lakers play differently when LeBron James is unavailable for a game and their recent loss is evidence of that. The Lakers lost to Oklahoma City Thunder 104-107 at home. LeBron was out due to abdominal pain.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

Portland Trail Blazers lost the last three games on the road to Charlotte Hornets 113-125, Philadelphia 76ers 103-113 and Cleveland Cavaliers 104-107. The home record is positive with three wins and one loss, the most recent home game was against the Los Angeles Clippers 111-92. Portland Trail Blazers are scoring an average of 111.0 points per game as the seventh-best offense of the season, and the defense is allowing 109.8 points per game.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a positive record this season but close to five wins and four losses and they are having defensive problems, the Lakers have the third worst defense of the season allowing 112 points per game. But their offense is deadly, they are scoring an average of 112.3 points per game. The Lakers on the road record is 1-1, the only victory on the road was against the San Antonio Spurs 125-121 OT.

CJ McCollum is leading the Trail Blazers with 23.4 points per game and 43.5% FG and Damian Lillard is scoring 19.5 PPG with 35.3% FG. The Lakers are led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis with more than 24 points per game each, but James has played only 6 games this season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This game of the Western Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions And Odds

Portland Trail Blazers may win at home if LeBron James doesn't play, but James is unlikely to miss three straight games. The Los Angeles Lakers have a defensive problem that they cannot overcome, but their offense is good to win on the road. The best pick for this NBA game is: Los Angeles Lakers (Points to cover TBA)



FanDuel Portland Trail Blazers TBA Totals TBA Los Angeles Lakers TBA

* Odds via FanDuel.