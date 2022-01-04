Miami Heat will visit the Portland Trail Blazers this Wednesday, January 5 for this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Miami Heat in search of reaching the top of the Eastern Conference will visit the Portland Trail Blazers this Wednesday, January 5 at 10:00 PM (ET). Find out everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The Eastern Conference is very even. Between the first and sixth best teams there are only 5 victories difference. That is why the team that can achieve the best winning streak will take the lead in the East. Miami Heat is one of those teams that are struggling to get to the top. For that he must continue to obtain victories.

On the other side are the locals, Portland Trail Blazers, who have been having a pretty bad season. Their win / loss balance is 14-22 which however allows them to be just two wins behind the Sacramento Kings, the last team that would be entering the Play-in. Although there is still a lot of regular season ahead, the margin of error is getting narrower and that is why the Trail Blazers must win to be able to aspire to be in the postseason.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon.

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami Heat: Storylines

The game that the Portland Trail Blazers and the Miami Heat will play this Wednesday, January 5 at the Moda Center will be the first between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. It will be a fairly interesting game between two franchises that aspire to be in the postseason, albeit with different realities: the Heat are looking to be first in the East, and the Trail Blazers, a place in the Play-in.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat which will take place this Wednesday, January 5, at the Moda Center, Portland, Oregon, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: Bally Sports Sun, ROOT SPORTS.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami Heat: Predictions

Bookmarkers have not released their favorite yet, although they will most likely reveal it in the next few hours. However, it is almost a certainty that the favorites are the Miami Heat, who are fourth in the East and seek to be among the first, and not the Trail Blazers who are a very irregular team.

