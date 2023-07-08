As the Portland Trail Blazers face the potential departure of superstar Damian Lillard, who has expressed his desire for a trade to the Miami Heat, all eyes are on Scoot Henderson as the future of the team.

However, Henderson’s highly anticipated NBA Summer League debut took an unfortunate turn on Friday night when the No. 3 overall pick suffered an injury during the third quarter of the Trail Blazers’ matchup against the Houston Rockets.

Henderson started the game with captivating the fans with an impressive performance. The guard had 15 points, five rebounds, and six assists, before he was forced to leave the game due to an unlucky injury.

Portland’s Scoot Henderson is set for an MRI on his right shoulder

The expectations are high for the young player considering the state of the Trail Blazers. Their uncertainty is evident, with Lillard seeming to be out of the team despite still being under contract. As a result, most fans were likely very concerned when they saw him leave the court.

Henderson’s injury was on the right shoulder, so it would be an area to worry about. However, reports emerged suggesting that it might not be very severe. Portland is optimistic that it wasn’t a dislocation, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.