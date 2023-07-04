The Portland Trail Blazers have made it clear that they will only trade Damian Lillard to the team that makes the best offer. Unsurprisingly, multiple NBA teams are ready to submit their bids.

But the perennial All-Star has also been public about his desire to take his talents to South Beach. And as things stand now, that’s the only place he wants to be next season.

That’s why Sam Amick of The Athletic believes he could simply force his way out to the Miami Heat, even if they — obviously — don’t have the best trade package to get him.

Lillard Can Force His Way Out To Miami

“While Lillard doesn’t have a no-trade clause like the one that helped Bradley Beal get from Washington to Phoenix recently, there is a common sense component that comes with his massive contract: It would not be wise to trade for a player against his wishes when he’s still owed a combined $216 million,“ Amick wrote.

“He wants to compete with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, to grow inside that famed ‘Heat culture’ system under Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra while becoming the final piece to their championship puzzle,” the report added.

Simply put, NBA stars can now handpick their next teams. Lillard could simply shut down all other teams interested in him by letting them know that he does not intend to play for them, and that would be it.

The Heat still need to come up with a good trade package for him — and they likely will. But Lillard can control the narrative and his trade value if the Blazers refuse to play ball.