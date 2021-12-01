Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks face each other on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Toronto Raptors face Milwaukee Bucks at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 96th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Milwaukee Bucks are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 54 direct duels to this day, while the Toronto Raptors have celebrated a triumph in 41 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on February 18, 2021, and it ended in a 110-96 win for the Raptors at home. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

Toronto Raptors have been in a discouraging form in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have four losses and one victory (LLLWL). Meanwhile, Milwaukee Bucks have been in great form recently, winning all five of their five previous games (WWWWW).

The Bucks currently sit in the fourth position of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.619. While the Raptors are placed eight positions below them, in 12th place of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.409.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 22, 1995, and it ended in a 96-86 win for the Bucks.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks, to be played today, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as NBA League Pass in the United States.

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions And Odds

The oddsmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup. However, judging by the Bucks' recent form, we can expect them to win on the road.