Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers face each other on Friday at Scotiabank Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Toronto Raptors will come against Los Angeles Lakers again at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 51st regular-season game. Expectedly, the Los Angeles Lakers are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 29 direct duels to this day, while the Toronto Raptors have celebrated a triumph 21 times so far.

Their last meeting took place on March 14, 2022, and it ended in a 103-114 win for the Raptors at home in Toronto. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Friday, March 18, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

Toronto Raptors have been in an impressive form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have managed five victories (WWWWW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Los Angeles Lakers have emerged triumphant just once in their last five matches (LWLLL).

The Raptors currently sit in seventh place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.565. While the Lakers are placed in the ninth position in the Western Conference, with a win percentage of 0.420. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to December 8, 1995, and it ended in a 120-103 win for the Lakers.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers, to be played on Friday, at the Scotiabank Arena, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA League Pass in the United States.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers matchup. However, judging by the Raptors' recent form, we can expect them to win at home.