Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets face each other on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Toronto Raptors will meet with Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 3:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game.

This will be their 101st regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Toronto Raptors are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 58 direct duels to this day, while Brooklyn Nets have celebrated a triumph in 42 matches so far.

The last time they clashed was on April 27, 2021, and it ended in a 116-103 win for the Nets at home in Brooklyn. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the new 2021-2022 NBA season.

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Time: 4:30 PM (ET)

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

Toronto Raptors have been off to a decent start to the new NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have four victories and one loss (LWWWW). Meanwhile, Brooklyn Nets are starting to hit their best form, as they have won four times in their last five matches. In addition, they have suffered a defeat in the remaining one game (WWWWL).

The Nets are currently sitting in sixth place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.667. While the Raptors are placed right below them, in seventh place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.600.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 3, 1995, and it ended in a 94-79 win for the Toronto-based side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets, to be played on Sunday, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, will be broadcast on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets matchup.

