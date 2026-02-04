Chris Paul reportedly receives tough news from Raptors after getting traded by Clippers

Veteran point guard Chris Paul has been a significant topic of conversation this NBA season, following his announcement that it would be his last. Initially expected to finish his illustrious career with the Los Angeles Clippers, Paul has now been traded to the Toronto Raptors, as first reported by ESPN‘s Shams Charania.

However, the transition comes with unexpected news. Charania reports that Paul will not be required to report to the Raptors, meaning he won’t need to physically integrate with the team’s roster.

“The Raptors will not require Chris Paul to report to the team and could still entertain trade discussions involving him in the coming days. With this move, Toronto is now out of the luxury tax. Meanwhile, Brooklyn picks up an asset and receives cash to offset Agbaji’s salary. The Clippers clear a roster spot and save $7 million in tax liabilities,” reported Charania about the trade.

Given this scenario, it seems unlikely that Paul will don a Raptors jersey or perhaps even play his final season as anticipated. However, the next few hours could prove pivotal for both the veteran player and his new team, as trade discussions remain ongoing.

Nets’ financial gains from the deal

With Paul as the centerpiece of this multi-faceted deal, the Brooklyn Nets play a significant role in negotiations. NBA insider Chris Haynes reports that the Nets will receive a substantial financial windfall from this transaction.

“The Brooklyn Nets are set to receive $3.5 million from the Los Angeles Clippers in the three-team trade involving Chris Paul and the Toronto Raptors. There is an expectation that CP3 will be waived,” Haynes shared on his X account.

Under these circumstances, fans are left speculating about Paul’s future and how he might conclude his illustrious NBA career. Once anticipated to make a significant impact on the court, Paul now finds himself as a trade asset, possibly outside the Raptors’ plans.