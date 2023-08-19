In a dramatic turn of events, the NBA is currently embroiled in a heated dispute involving James Harden. His relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers can’t be fixed, especially after his public dispute with team president Daryl Morey.

The tension reached new heights when Harden publicly criticized Morey at an event in China, labeling him as a liar and declaring he won’t play for an organization where he is a part. This statement was prompted by the refusal of the 76ers to complete a trade.

Harden’s preferred destination are the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite the talks between the teams not leading to an agreement, a report suggests what the 76ers would want in case they send the guard to the Clippers.

76ers Not Interested in Terance Mann

This conflict between Harden and Morey finds its roots in the 76ers’ decision to temporarily suspend trade discussions revolving around Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers. This move has triggered visible frustration from The Beard, who finds himself in a bad situation, having exercised his player option.

Despite the expectation of a trade remains unfulfilled, discussions about the compensation has been thrown out. A player that has been mentioned since the beginning is Terance Mann, who could be leaving the Clippers if they add Harden. However, as was reported by Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, this might not be the case.

“Morey isn’t stuck on receiving Clippers guard Terance Mann back in a Harden deal, but is coveting future first-round draft picks with the so-called “Seven Year Rule” in effect,” Goodwill wrote about a hypothetical to the Clippers. Whatever move is made next by either side, it doesn’t seem to be heading to a breakup without troubles.