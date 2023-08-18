A few weeks ago, James Harden asked the Philadelphia 76ers to be traded. In order to accelerate that process, the star exercised his $35.6 million option for the 2023-24 season.

From that moment on, the next step was supposed to be a trade. It all made sense as Harden left on the table the chance to become a free agent in order to increase the possible number of teams which would be able to pay him. The 76ers had other plans.

However, in a shocking turn of events for the NBA, James Harden is officially out of the trading block. That’s sparked a massive controversy as the player wanted to leave with suitors ready to get him such as the Los Angeles Clippers.

James Harden confirms relationship with Sixers cannot be repaired

On Monday, James Harden went full attack mode on Daryl Morey after the president of basketball operations for the 76ers shut down any possible trade. “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

Three days later, during an interview with KHOU 11 in Houston, Harden was asked if he had an open line of communication and how patient he’ll be. “I’ve been patient all summer. So, for me is just focus on what I can control and that’s working out and staying in shape and getting ready for a good season.”

Then, reporter Jason Bristol asked him if it was too late to repair the relationship. James Harden had a very short answer for that: “I think so.” Now, only time will tell if the star finally gets traded or has to stay in Philadelphia.