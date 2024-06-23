The Lakers were ready to make a trade to help LeBron James. However, a report points out the Chicago Bulls were never interested.

LeBron James and Michael Jordan are always two of the biggest names in the debate to determine best player in NBA history. While Jordan won six championship with the Chicago Bulls, the King got a ring with three different teams: Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat.

The Bulls built incredible dynasties with two three-peats during the 90s. Phil Jackson was the mastermind behind the success of Jordan alongside names like Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Horace Grant, Toni Kukoc or Steve Kerr.

Meanwhile, LeBron James is still chasing his fifth title in the final years of his career with the Lakers. In order to achieve that goal, Los Angeles had one name on mind to boost their chances: Alex Caruso.

Bulls boycotted Lakers and LeBron James

Alex Caruso is undoubtedly a top defensive player in the NBA. However, considering he was entering the final year of his contract, a trade suddenly became a real possibility for the Chicago Bulls.

That’s why, in a move which might shift the balance of power in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder sent Josh Giddey to Chicago and acquires Caruso. A huge missed opportunity for the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the end, when that trade took place, many experts remembered a report which emerged a few weeks ago. Eric Pincus had already warned the NBA why there was no chance the Chicago Bulls would make a deal with Los Angeles. “Their owner doesn’t want LeBron James infringing upon Michael Jordan’s legacy. The intel is that they’re just not gonna help LeBron.”

Caruso already played with the Lakers from 2017 to 2021 and thousands of fans were eagerly waiting for his return. However, the Bulls didn’t give LeBron such an important defensive asset.