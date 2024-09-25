Trending topics:
Caitlin Clark sets new record in WNBA playoffs as Indiana Fever are eliminated

While the Indiana Fever couldn't force a third game against the Connecticut Sun, Caitlin Clark's performance in her second playoff game was historic.

Caitlin Clark of Indiana Fever
© Joe Buglewicz/Getty ImagesCaitlin Clark of Indiana Fever

By Natalia Lobo

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever made more WNBA history on Wednesday night, despite her team’s loss to the Connecticut Sun. The Fever were eliminated from the playoffs after a 87-81 defeat in Game 2 of their best-of-three series.

According to StatMamba, Clark became the first rookie to have a 25-5-5 playoff game since the WNBA’s first season. She is also the youngest player in WNBA playoff history to record 25 points and 5 assists.

While her first professional season came to an end, it was an impressive ride. Clark clinched the all-time rookie scoring record in a single season, as well as most assists (both overall and by a rookie) and three-pointers made by a rookie.

In addition to winning the AP Rookie of the Year award, Caitlin Clark was also a contender for the season MVP, which ultimately went to A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces. Clark’s impact extended to TV ratings, as her Fever set a record for the most viewership in a WNBA playoff game.

caitlin clark and dijonai carrington

Caitlin Clark of Indiana Fever and DiJonai Carrington of the Connecticut Sun (Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

The Sun dominated the Fever during the regular season, winning their first two matchups and losing only one. In Game 1, the Sun showcased their superiority with a 93-69 victory, highlighted by a stellar performance from Alyssa Thomas in both games. In Game 2, she recorded 19 points and 13 assists.

The Connecticut Sun are waiting for their rival

The Connecticut Sun will face the winner of the series between the Phoenix Mercury and Minnesota Lynx in the semifinals. The Lynx won Game 1, 102-95. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty will clash in the other semifinal.

Last season, the Connecticut Sun lost to the Liberty in the second round of the WNBA playoffs. After winning the first game, they lost the second and third, despite having home-court advantage.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

