Myles Garrett is regarded by many fans as one of the best defensive ends in the NFL. Unfortunately, injuries have attacked him in recent days, and now he has provided a worrying update about his health.

During the 2017 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns decided to add a defensive player to their roster with the 1st overall pick. Myles Garrett was definitely the best of his class, and the pass rusher has lived up to the expectations so far.

Even though the Browns have not shined recently, Myles Garrett has. He is the leader of the defense, but his 2024 season has not been the best, and it is all because of injuries.

Myles Garrett shares a shocking update about his health

For many fans of the Browns, there is no defensive end in the entire league like Myles Garrett. He is a powerful pass rusher who always puts the rival in predicaments during each play.

In the eight years he has been in the league, Garrett has registered 90.5 sacks. He has earned five Pro Bowl selections, and he was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 after an outstanding season with four forced fumbles, 14 sacks, and 30 quarterback hits.

Unfortunately, his 2024 season has not been the best. Garrett has struggled with injuries this year, and now he has confirmed that he is dealing with multiple health issues currently.

“It’s more than just the foot,” Garrett said, per ESPN. “It’s multiple things going on. So, I mean, if I think the foot’s feeling good or feeling better, it’s one thing or another. So it’s kind of just feeding into each other right now, and nothing’s sitting right because nothing has time to heal because I’m leaning on something else and I’m compensating here to make something hurt there. It’s just been, like I said, a cycle.”

Myles Garrett, defensive end of the Cleveland Browns

The former No. 1 overall pick confirmed that he will continue playing despite his multiple injuries. Garrett said that he will undergo a special procedure to heal them, but it is unclear what that will be.

What is Myles Garrett’s contract with the Browns?

Myles Garrett is under contract with the Cleveland Browns through a five-year, $125 million extension, signed in July 2020. This deal includes $100 million in guaranteed money, making him one of the highest-paid defensive players in NFL history.

The contract runs through the 2026 season, with Garrett earning an average annual salary of $25 million. It reflects the Browns’ commitment to Garrett as a cornerstone of their defense, with his standout performances justifying the significant investment.

