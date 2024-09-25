Trending topics:
nfl

Chiefs' Travis Kelce breaks silence on slow start with clear reminder for Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce once again addressed his low stats in the 2024 NFL season with a clear message for head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesTravis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

By Martín O’donnell

Travis Kelce‘s low production with the Kansas City Chiefs is a big storyline early in the 2024 NFL season. The tight end already addressed this situation with a clear message to Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid last week. But since things didn’t change on Sunday night, Kelce’s slow start continues to be a popular talking point around the league.

The three-time Super Bowl champion, who will turn 35 next week, has only made eight catches for 69 yards through the first three weeks of the 2024 NFL season. Kelce knows this doesn’t meet the standard he’s set over the years.

I played like trash,” Kelce said on the latest episode of his ‘New Heights’ podcast with brother Jason, before making an important clarification, “I’m playing winning football. It’s not trash. But it could be better.”

Advertisement

Kelce had already talked about his stats before Week 3, but was once again limited to a small production Sunday night, making just four receptions for 30 yards against the Atlanta Falcons.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to kickoff against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to kickoff against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement

Of course, his competitive nature will always make the tight end want to improve. But just like he did before the Falcons game, Kelce once again made it clear to Mahomes and Reid there’s nothing to be worried about.

NFL News: Andy Reid keeps very firm stance about Travis Kelce\&#039;s slow start with Chiefs

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid keeps very firm stance about Travis Kelce"s slow start with Chiefs

Kelce makes something clear to Mahomes, Reid

Kelce has been Mahomes‘ favorite target all these years, a situation that has suddenly changed this season. But the tight end knows this is not the quarterback’s fault, as defenses are leaving other pass catchers with more spaces.

Advertisement

Whatever it is. It’s football, baby. I’m not getting caught up in getting the targets and all that,” Kelce said, as quoted by Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports. “I just want to have a successful offense, and I think Pat’s doing a great job of finding the open guy and making the right decisions right now. … you just want to make sure that you clean up all the mistakes that you’re you’re making, make sure that you’re communicating so that everybody understands exactly where we’re going moving forward. And nobody does it better than Coach (Andy) Reid and Pat Mahomes.

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes provides clear explanation on Travis Kelce\&#039;s slow start with Chiefs

see also

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes provides clear explanation on Travis Kelce"s slow start with Chiefs

This is exactly what the quarterback and head coach mentioned when talking about Kelce’s numbers. Just like Reid and Mahomes aren’t concerned about the stats sheet, the tight end made it clear the only thing he cares about is that the Chiefs get wins.

Advertisement

I’ve had a lot of catches in this league, man,” Kelce said. I’m not worried about, you know, the catches and the yards and all of that. I have the most fun when I get the ball thrown my way. Who doesn’t? I mean, it has everything to do with execution, just making sure we’re doing whatever we can to win these football games, man. And that’s always going to be the goal.

NFL News: Andy Reid sends very clear message to Travis Kelce about his slow start with Chiefs

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid sends very clear message to Travis Kelce about his slow start with Chiefs

As long as we’re winning football games, we’re good to go, baby,” he added. We’re 3-0, man, it doesn’t get any better than a 3-0 start.

Advertisement
martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Julian Alvarez shares thoughts on Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone after being coached by Pep Guardiola
Soccer

Julian Alvarez shares thoughts on Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone after being coached by Pep Guardiola

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message to Pittsburgh Steelers about Justin Fields future
NFL

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message to Pittsburgh Steelers about Justin Fields future

NFL News: Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin makes major admission on QB Justin Fields performance
NFL

NFL News: Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin makes major admission on QB Justin Fields performance

MLB News: Astros manager Joe Espada unveils the secret behind Houston's stunning AL West comeback
MLB

MLB News: Astros manager Joe Espada unveils the secret behind Houston's stunning AL West comeback

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo